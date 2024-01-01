MEE: Indian forces deploy drones against protesting farmers

Shafaqna English- An Indian state government’s decision to use drones to fire tear gas at farmers demanding better crop prices.

According to state policy documents, statements and press materials seen by MEE, the chief minister of Haryana government, Manohar Lal Khattar, and his administration, have spent the past six years trying to replicate Israeli police and army tactics within Haryana state.

Last week, Indian forces sparked outrage by using drones to fire tear gas at farmers attempting to march from the states of Punjab and Haryana to India’s capital, New Delhi.

The farmers, who are renewing a movement that succeeded in getting contentious agricultural laws repealed in 2021, have been calling on the government to guarantee minimum prices for around two dozen crops to help stabilise falling incomes.

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com