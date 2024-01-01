English
Adhan echoes from Gaza balconies after mosques destroyed+[Video]

Shafaqna English- After the destruction of the mosques by Israeli forces, Gazans in the north of the territory broadcast the call to prayer (Adhan) from the balconies of their homes.

According to Shafaqna, Al Jazeera wrote: After the Israeli forces destroyed the mosques in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinians broadcast the call to prayer through loudspeakers from the balconies of their homes.

The images released in the video below show one of these Palestinians calling for prayer from the balcony of his home in northern Gaza.

Source: Shafaqna Persian , Aljazeera

