Adhan echoes from Gaza balconies after mosques destroyed+[Video]

Shafaqna English- After the destruction of the mosques by Israeli forces, Gazans in the north of the territory broadcast the call to prayer (Adhan) from the balconies of their homes.

The images released in the video below show one of these Palestinians calling for prayer from the balcony of his home in northern Gaza.

Source: Shafaqna Persian , Aljazeera

