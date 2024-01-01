English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Qatar plans to boost gas output

0
World Cup 2022 fever takes over

Shafaqna English-  Qatar plans to boost gas output capacity to 142 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) before 2030.

The new North Field expansion, named North Field West, will add a further 16 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to existing expansion plans, Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said at a news conference on Sunday.

“Recent studies have shown that the North Field contains huge additional gas quantities estimated at 240 trillion cubic feet, which raises the state of Qatar’s gas reserves from 1,760 [trillion cubic feet] to more than 2,000 trillion cubic feet,” said al-Kaabi, who also heads the state-owned company QatarEnergy.

These results “will enable us to begin developing a new LNG project from the North Field’s western sector with a production capacity of about 16 million tonnes per annum”, he said.

Source:Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iranian Snooker Player Won Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2024

rahman samadreza

Iran defeats Qatar in the qualifier for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025

rahman samadreza

Azmoun’s goal selected goal of AFC Asian Cup 2023

rahman samadreza

Qatar-Bahrain forge ahead with Friendship Bridge project

leila yazdani

Doha’s Al-Mujadilah Mosque exclusively for women

nasibeh yazdani

Qatar hosts 2nd meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.