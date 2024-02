Shafaqna English- The Indian state of Assam, which has a large Muslim population, has scrapped a British-era law on Muslim marriage and divorce, prompting anger among the minority community, AL Jazeera reported.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on Saturday that the state has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act that was enacted close to nine decades ago.

Sources: AL Jazeera

