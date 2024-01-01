[Shafaqna Exclusive] Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) jurisprudential signatures (Tawqīʿ) in conversation with Ayatollah Seyyed Zia Mortazavi

SHAFAQNA- On the eve of the fifteenth of Sha’ban, Ayatollah Seyyed Zia Mortazavi discussed the jurisprudential signatures (Tawqīʿ) of Imam Mahdi (AJ) in a conversation with Shafaqna.

Ayatollah Seyyed Zia Mortazavi told Shafaqna’s reporter: During the sixty-nine-year period of the first occultation of Imam Mahdi (AJ), known as the “Minor Occultation (Al-Ghaybah Aṣ-Ṣughrā),” despite the numerous limitations on communication with the Imam (AJ), which essentially served as a precursor to the commencement of his long-term occultation, some Shia Muslims were able to ask their religious and jurisprudential questions to him through four special representatives of the Imam (AJ) during this period.

These questions, covering various jurisprudential and non-jurisprudential areas, were typically conducted in the form of correspondence, sometimes posing multiple questions in one letter, with answers written within the letter itself, and because of the marginal note style, they became known as “signatures”; however, this phenomenon was not exclusive to the occultation period and had existed earlier, such as during the periods of Imam Hadi (AS) and Imam Askari (AS), due to communication limitations and difficulties, especially from remote areas.

He explained: The actual volume of questions and signatures from Imam Mahdi (AJ) during these seven decades is unknown, but we only know that it has been abundant, albeit not proportionate to the length of the period, which seems natural considering the limitations, sometimes interrupted for several years, in communication. Part of these signatures pertains to jurisprudential questions, which have been highlighted in the ranks of our jurists in arguments alongside other evidences.

However, as you know, the signatures issued from the holy presence of the Wali Al-Asr (AJ) do not specifically address jurisprudential and religious matters, but one of the important axes of this section, like the periods of previous Imams, has emerged for the Shia Muslims. These questions, somewhat conducted through intermediaries and by means of correspondence, cover various fields, and their diversity indicates that despite the difficulty of conveying their questions to the Imam’s presence, in numerous cases, Shias asked their religious matters through one, two, or several intermediaries.

Ayatollah Mortazavi continued: However, during the period of the Minor Occultation, some individuals occasionally had the privilege of visiting the presence of Imam Mahdi (AJ) and hearing the answers to their questions directly from him, as reported by Sheikh Tusi and Tabrisi from Sheikh Kulayni, that a person named Zuhri, who had long been pursuing the visitation of Imam Mahdi (AJ) and had also spent a lot of wealth in this regard, after much perseverance, managed to serve the Imam (AJ) through Sheikh Umri, who apparently was Uthman ibn Sa’id, the first representative of the Imam (AJ), or perhaps his son, Muhammad ibn Uthman, who was the subsequent representative, and receive answers to all his questions.

