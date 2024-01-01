English
Germany: Lawmaker calls for Inclusion of anti-Islamophobia laws into state constitution

Shafaqna English- Parliamentary leader in Germany, Raed Saleh Saleh, called for the inclusion of anti-Islamophobia laws into the state constitution , according to the news website Exberliner.

Saleh, who is the leader of the Social Democratic Party, emphasized the need for Germany to have its constitution forcefully showcase the country’s willingness and commitment to fight against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and racism.

“I can well imagine us in Berlin saying that in our diverse city; we will enshrine the fight against Antisemitism, the fight against Islamophobia and against racism in the constitution,” he said.

The remarks come amid a rapid and alarming increase in Islamophobic attacks in Germany and much of Europe, with reports indicating a surge in actions targeting Muslims and Islamic institutions like mosques.

Source: IQNA

