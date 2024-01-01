Pakistani Girls education: The dilemma at its peak

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Surrya Shamas, Despite some improvements observed over the past decade, Pakistan still ranks poorly in terms of education indicators, with girls being the most affected group. Across all regions and educational levels, girls face significant challenges, with only 53% enrolled at the primary level, 21% at the middle level, and a mere 14% at the high school level. Socio-cultural barriers and a severe shortage of girls’ schools contribute to this disparity, limiting their access to formal education.

With a female literacy rate of only 45%, the lack of education for Pakistani women is not just an individual concern; it also hinders upward social and economic mobility and undermines Pakistan’s economic aspirations. A significant unskilled population negatively impacts the country’s development potential, making its economy highly vulnerable to shocks during emergencies.

According to recent reports, an estimated Rs. 6.5 trillion investment is needed in Pakistan’s education sector by 2030 to ensure education for every girl. However, at the current pace of investment, it will take another 42 years to address the current backlog of out-of-school children.

Despite the urgency of the situation and its direct link to economic prosperity, Pakistan has not significantly increased investment in education over the years. The gap between actual spending on education and the recommended 4% of GDP remains substantial. Additionally, there is a significant disparity between development and non-development education expenditures, with a large portion of the budget allocated to non-development expenses.

Furthermore, education budgets across the country lack a gender-sensitive approach, except in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There is a lack of transparency in evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of funds allocated for girls’ education initiatives. It is crucial to ensure that unspent development funds are carried forward for the completion of education projects.

To achieve its education goals and foster national development, Pakistan needs an inclusive, transparent, and data-driven policy process. Such transparency will empower girls to become equal stakeholders in decision-making processes and contribute more actively to Pakistan’s development.