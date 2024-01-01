Uyghur forced labor soared in 2023

Shafaqna English– Uyghur forced labor is increasing rather than decreasing, according to a new report.

Researcher extraordinaire Adrian Zenz’s new report is about “Forced Labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region: Assessing the Continuation of Coercive Labor Transfers in 2023 and Early 2024.” Quoting mostly documents from the Chinese Communist Party ( CCP) itself, Zenz reports that in 2023 the authorities set a goal of increasing transfer of Uyghur workers to other provinces by 38%.

Forced labor transfer to other provinces does not serve the purpose of boasting the latter’s economy with slave labor only. In the South of the region, “labor transfers are part of state efforts to ‘optimize’ (i.e. reduce) the Uyghur population ratio in southern Xinjiang, in order to ‘end the dominance of the Uyghur ethnic group’ in their own homeland.” These policies, the report says, “continued through early 2024,” and there are plans to increase the quotas this year and in 2025.

Source: Bitter Winter

