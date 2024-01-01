Shafaqna top news stories (26 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (26 February 2024) February 26, 2024 | 11:00 PMFebruary 27, 2024 | 8:45 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 26 February 2024: Gymnastics World Cup: Iran’s Olfati wins silver medal Karbala: Over 750 groups served visitors in Mid-Sha’ban celebrations [Shafaqna Exclusive] Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) jurisprudential signatures (Tawqīʿ) in conversation with Ayatollah… The ruling on paying back debt to a usurer / the Grand… Guterres calls for governments to work for peace and security rooted in… Guardian: People more likely to be unemployed in their 20s due to… Sudan authorities blocks aid deliveries to Darfur [Video] Modesty: The Special Character Of A Muslim Imam al-Mahdi’s (AJ) position in Shia teachings Algeria opens world’s third-largest mosque [Shafaqna Exclusive] Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) jurisprudential signatures (Tawqīʿ) in conversation with Ayatollah… Meta to set up a team to tackle disinformation and AI harms… Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition ahead of Ramadhan Muslim Council of Britain demands Tories inquiry into party’s ‘structural Islamophobia’ [Video] A Solid Hadith on the Birth of Imam Mahdi (AJ) (Part… Research group: Anti-Muslim hate speech in India rose by 62% in second… Karbala: Over 800 groups provide services for Sha’ban visitors [photos] Israeli occupation in Palestine scrutinised at ICJ Karbala: Mid-Sha’ban Ceremony [Photos] Meetings of French Philosopher with Allamah Tabatabai about Imam Mahdi (AJ)