Karbala: Over 750 groups served visitors in Mid-Sha’ban celebrations

Shafaqna English- The two holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) announced the number of processions that participated in Mid-Sha’ban celebration in Karbala.

According to Shafaqna, the Head Department, Aqeel Alyaseri, told Non News Agency: The two holy shrines served pilgrims during Mid-Sha’ban, and during these days, more than 750 groups served pilgrims.

By referring that registration of the processions to participate in Mid-Sha’ban celebration in Karbala was from the first to the 10th day of Sha’ban, Alyaseri added: These groups were settled inside the city and on the roads leading to the city center. Some of them were also established in different axes of the city of Karbala and Hosseiniyeh settled throughout the city and served the pilgrims.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

