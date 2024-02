Shafaqna English- Mahdi Olfati from Iran secured the second place in the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)’s World Cup competition in Cottbus, Germany on Sunday, earning a silver medal.

Olfati ended up with a final score of 14.900 to secure the second position.

Armenia’s Artur Davtyan, the 2022 World champion on vault, scored 15.050 to claim the title.

Source: Tasnim

