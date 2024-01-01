English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

USA: Harvard University to combat antisemitism-Anti-Muslim bias

0

Shafaqna English- The members of the Presidential Task Force on Combating Antisemitism and Presidential Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Bias were announced last Sunday by interim President Alan M. Garber at Harvard University.

Consisting of faculty and students from across Schools, disciplines, and backgrounds, the task forces will start their work immediately.

“We must do much more to bridge the fissures that have weakened our sense of community, and the task forces, which have the full support of the University, will be critical to our success,” Garber said in a message to the Harvard community. The members of the task forces, Garber continued “are taking on difficult work under extraordinary pressure and public scrutiny. They are true University citizens, dedicated to strengthening our community now and in the future.”

Sources: News.Harvard.edu

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iranian University Teachers praise peaceful activities of Harvard University

asadian

USA: Government issues security guidance for faith-based groups

nasibeh yazdani

Rise of antisemitism-Islamophobia in Australia amid Israel-Gaza war

asadian

What is the best temperature for sleep?

asadian

USA: CAIR calls for probe into anti-Muslim bias at Texas border

asadian

Harvard’s new computer science teacher is a chatbot

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.