USA: Harvard University to combat antisemitism-Anti-Muslim bias

Shafaqna English- The members of the Presidential Task Force on Combating Antisemitism and Presidential Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Bias were announced last Sunday by interim President Alan M. Garber at Harvard University.

Consisting of faculty and students from across Schools, disciplines, and backgrounds, the task forces will start their work immediately.

“We must do much more to bridge the fissures that have weakened our sense of community, and the task forces, which have the full support of the University, will be critical to our success,” Garber said in a message to the Harvard community. The members of the task forces, Garber continued “are taking on difficult work under extraordinary pressure and public scrutiny. They are true University citizens, dedicated to strengthening our community now and in the future.”

Sources: News.Harvard.edu

