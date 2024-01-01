English
International Shia News Agency
Sudanese anti-war leader calls for Ramadhan truce-humanitarian aid

Shafaqna English- Yasir Arman, a leading figure of the Civil Forces Alliance Tagadum, appeals for stopping the war in Sudan during the holy Month of Ramadhan, expected to begin on March 10th.

Arman issued a call for a truce on the X platform on last Saturday, directed to the commanders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

The UN has warned since late last year that civilians in Sudan’s conflict zones could face severe hunger by next summer, reaching famine-like conditions. Nearly two-thirds of Sudan’s population, or about 30 million people, now require humanitarian assistance due to the conflict’s devastating impact.

Sources: Sudan Tribune

www.shafaqna.com

