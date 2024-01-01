Iraq: As Ramadhan approaches food prices increase

Shafaqna English- As Ramadhan quickly approaches, meats and basic foodstuff prices have skyrocketed across Iraq, New Arab reported.

According to official government data, inflation rates in Iraq have risen by 4.5%, with a noticeable increase in price levels officially in the last month of 2023. Many Iraqi traders have exploited the rapprochement of the holy Muslim Month of Ramadhan by 11 March to increase prices, furthering the burden on ordinary Iraqis.

Asked by The New Arab, several people in Sulaimaniyah city in the northern Kurdistan region of Iraq complained about high prices of almost all things, especially meats and basic food materials, such as rice, bread flour and cocking oil. Local people are concerned that the prices will rise further during Ramadhan.

