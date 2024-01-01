Most UNSC members call to lift restrictions on Afghan women

Shafaqna English- More than two-thirds of the UN’s Security Council’s members demanded Monday (26 Feb. 2024) that Taliban rescind all policies and decrees against women and girls, including banning girls’ education above the sixth grade and women’s work.

A statement by 11 of the 15 council members condemned the IEA’s restrictions against women and girls since it took power in August 2021, and again insisted on their equal participation in public, political, economic, cultural and social life — especially at all decision-making levels seeking to advance international engagement with IEA.

Guyana’s Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett read the statement, surrounding by ambassadors of the 10 other countries, before a closed council meeting on UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ conference with more than 25 envoys to Afghanistan on Feb. 18-19 in Qatar’s capital, Doha., the Associated Press reported.

