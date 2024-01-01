English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Muslims in Chile to have shortest Ramadhan fasting hours

0

Shafaqna English- According to observations, the shortest fasting period will be in the city of “Porto Montt” in Chile, where Muslims will fast for 12 hours and 44 minutes.

Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, witnesses the longest fasting hours at 17 hours and 26 minutes.

The number of fasting hours depends on the latitude, with countries closer to the North Pole experiencing longer fasting hours, and vice versa.

In terms of Arab countries, the Moroccan capital, Rabat, records the longest daytime and fasting hours at approximately 14 hours and 23 minutes.

On the other hand, “Moroni” in the Comoros Islands will experience the shortest fasting hours among Arab countries, around 13 hours and 4 minutes.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Questions and Answers on Fasting for Muslims in the West/ The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

Yahya

[Photos]Gaza: Preparing to welcome holy month of Ramadhan in streets

nafiseh yazdani

Australia: Major Islamic bodies in NSW-Victoria reject invitations to premiers’ iftar dinners

leila yazdani

Israel date industry fears boycott in European market in run-up to Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Iraq: As Ramadhan approaches food prices increase

leila yazdani

Sudanese anti-war leader calls for Ramadhan truce-humanitarian aid

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.