Muslims in Chile to have shortest Ramadhan fasting hours

Shafaqna English- According to observations, the shortest fasting period will be in the city of “Porto Montt” in Chile, where Muslims will fast for 12 hours and 44 minutes.

Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, witnesses the longest fasting hours at 17 hours and 26 minutes.

The number of fasting hours depends on the latitude, with countries closer to the North Pole experiencing longer fasting hours, and vice versa.

In terms of Arab countries, the Moroccan capital, Rabat, records the longest daytime and fasting hours at approximately 14 hours and 23 minutes.

On the other hand, “Moroni” in the Comoros Islands will experience the shortest fasting hours among Arab countries, around 13 hours and 4 minutes.

Sources: IQNA

