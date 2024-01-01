English
USA: Muslim community in Annapolis met lawmakers to voice their concerns

Shafaqna English- In Annapolis Monday night, American Muslims shared with lawmakers what they want to see.

This year, many lobbyists are pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza and hoping lawmakers will pass an anti-hate resolution.

They are also advocating for protecting juvenile justice reforms, protecting free speech, and protecting the Muslim voice on the Maryland Hate Crimes Commission.

President of the Prince George’s County Muslim Council says he is proud to know so many people in the community want their voices. He says the issues they are advocating impact more than just the Muslim community.

