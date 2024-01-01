Shafaqna English- Israel date industry fears boycott in European market in run-up to Ramadhan, according to Israeli media reports.

About a third of annual date exports by Israeli producers occur during the month of Ramadan but fears of a boycott have led to attempts to downplay the Israeli origin of the fruit.

According to Haaretz, an advertising campaign totalling $550,000 to promote Israeli Medjool dates was shelved in response to boycott fears.

“Anyone who approaches the shelf and sees that it says ‘Made in Israel’ will think twice,” a businessman with ties to the date industry told Haaretz.

