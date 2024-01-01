English
Michi­gan’s Muslim vot­ers rise up to chal­lenge Biden

Shafaqna English- Many Muslim voters feel a renewed sense of urgency to louden their demands for the administration of United States President Joe Biden to stop Israel’s siege of Gaza.

Twin nascent grassroots political movements are calling on voters in this critical swing state to refrain from casting a ballot in tomorrow’s primary for an incumbent Democratic administration that has so far ignored calls for a ceasefire. Suburb on Detroit’s western border, is home to the largest per capita Muslim population in the USA.

Local organisers across Dearborn and the larger Metro Detroit area have for years worked to increase voter turnout in Arab-Muslim communities, but this presidential election season is different.

