India: How Islamic holy sites demolitions alienating Muslim population

Shafaqna English- In India, revered Islamic holy sites are being destroyed under the guise of reclaiming state land, a divisive and discriminatory practice that has led to families fleeing in fear.

After the controversial inauguration last month of a Hindu temple at a site in Ayodhya in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where a historic Mosque once stood, India’s far-right government has moved to raze other Islamic heritage sites, reigniting long-simmering tensions over sacred Muslim landmarks.

Under the guise of reclaiming state land or clearing alleged encroachments, Indian authorities have mobilised bulldozers to dismantle mosques and other places of Islamic reverence.

Sources: Middle East Eye

