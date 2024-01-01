English
Finals of ‘World’s Best Qari’ contest in Bahrain to be held in April

Shafaqna English– The final round of ‘World’s Best Qari’ competition will be held in April. The Awqaf Ministry of Bahrain annually organizes the Quran competition.

Quran reciters and memorizers from 74 countries took part in the preliminary stage of this year’s edition. According to the organizing committee, a total of 5,092 Qaris and memorizers competed in the preliminary round in the men’s and women section.

This year, a Quran memorization category was added to the women’s section of the contest. A panel of arbiters comprising top experts in the fields of Quranic sciences, recitation, and Tajweed evaluated the performances of the contenders and chose the best ones to compete in the finals.

