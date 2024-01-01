Two Muslim women hit by car in east London

Shafaqna English– Two Muslim women were hit by a car they say was accelerating at them but police did not regard incident as a potential hate crime despite rising Islamophobia.

One of the woman, Kulsum was thrown to the ground by the force of the impact and the other woman, Misbah was dragged under the vehicle. She claims she was lucky to escape with breaks to her right ankle and foot, ribs and right arm, on top of extensive bruising and abrasions. Three weeks later, she remains in hospital, traumatised and facing a long road to recovery.

The driver, who did not leave the scene, gave a statement by the side of the road and the police have categorised what happened as a road traffic incident. No arrests were made. Police did not regard incident as a potential hate crime despite rising Islamophobia.

But Misbah and Kulsum had both been wearing Hijabs. Misbah, who has given a statement to the police in recent days, is calling, with the support of her family and the charity, The Islamophobia Response Unit, for the incident on 1 February to be further investigated as a potential hate crime.

Source: The Guardian

