English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

Two Muslim women hit by car in east London

0

Shafaqna English– Two Muslim women were hit by a car they say was accelerating at them but police did not regard incident as a potential hate crime despite rising Islamophobia.

One of the woman, Kulsum was thrown to the ground by the force of the impact and the other woman, Misbah was dragged under the vehicle. She claims she was lucky to escape with breaks to her right ankle and foot, ribs and right arm, on top of extensive bruising and abrasions. Three weeks later, she remains in hospital, traumatised and facing a long road to recovery.

The driver, who did not leave the scene, gave a statement by the side of the road and the police have categorised what happened as a road traffic incident. No arrests were made. Police did not regard incident as a potential hate crime despite rising Islamophobia.

But Misbah and Kulsum had both been wearing Hijabs. Misbah, who has given a statement to the police in recent days, is calling, with the support of her family and the charity, The Islamophobia Response Unit, for the incident on 1 February to be further investigated as a potential hate crime.

Source: The Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Guardian: Tory government not accept Islamophobia definition

leila yazdani

Muslim Council of Britain demands Tories inquiry into party’s ‘structural Islamophobia’

leila yazdani

Doha’s Al-Mujadilah Mosque exclusively for women

nasibeh yazdani

EU-UK-USA citizens can perform Umrah without visa according to Saudi Hajj Ministry

nasibeh yazdani

France: Increasing Islamophobia forces Muslim women to immigration

leila yazdani

England: Two Muslim women hit by car in Walthamstow

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.