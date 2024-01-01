FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifier: Iran 86-53 India

Shafaqna English- Iran emerged victorious over India with a score of 86-53 in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Window 1 on Monday (26 Feb. 2024) at the K.D. arena. Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi, reported by Tasnim.

Five players scored in double digits in the one-sided victory, with top scorer Behnam Yakhchali leading the pack with 15 points.

Salar Monji and 18 year old forward Mohammad Amini both scored 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds each, but Monji had the highest efficiency rating of 23 in the game.

Sajjad Mashayekhi, who played a crucial role in Qatar’s recent game, scored 11 points during overtime. Meisam Mirzaei came close to achieving a double double with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Source: Tasnim

