ITTF Ranking of Iranian Table Tennis Players Increased

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News, Iranian table tennis players have improved their positions in the most recent International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings.

The latest rankings, updated on Tuesday (27 Feb. 2027), revealed that the top three Iranian table tennis players in both the men’s and women’s categories have all advanced in the international standings. This progress comes after their impressive performances at the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea.

In the men’s division, Noshad Alamian has moved up one spot to now stand at 50th in the global rankings, with Amir Hossein Hodaei climbing three places to secure the 119th position. Nima Alamian has also seen a notable increase of 59 levels, currently ranked 181st.

Source: Mehr News

