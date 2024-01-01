English
England: Haaland scored 5 goals against Luton Town

Shafaqna English- As a report by ESPN, Erling Haaland showed his top form by scoring five goals as Manchester City defeated Luton Town 6-2 at Kenilworth Road to advance to the FA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday (27 Feb. 2024).

Luton was unable to stop the aggressive Norwegian player who scored his eighth hat trick for City before half time and added two more goals after the break, extinguishing Luton’s comeback attempt.

The 23-year-old Haaland scored his first four goals with the assistance of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is only the second player to provide four assists in an FA Cup game for a Premier League team since 2004-05, with the first being former City teammate Ilkay Gündogan in 2019, as reported by ESPN Stats Information research.

Source: ESPN

