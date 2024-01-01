AA: Swedish Footballer Olsson on a respirator

Shafaqna English- Danish football club Midtjylland made an announcement on Tuesday (27 Feb. 2024) that midfielder Kristoffer Olsson is currently on a ventilator in a hospital in Denmark as a result of a brain disease, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

The team stated: “Against the background of the increasing rumors and conjectures that are pending about the reason for Kristoffer Olsson’s absence in the recent period, we feel compelled to go out with this announcement to the public.”

“The 28-year-old Swedish national team player lost consciousness at his home on Tuesday 20 February and was transferred to Aarhus University Hospital, where he is hospitalized and on a ventilator. Kristoffer Olsson is affected by an apparently acute disease related to the brain, which is not due to self-harm of any kind, nor is the cause due to external factors.” the statement continued.

Source: AA

