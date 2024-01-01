Quran graph: “But to fast is best for you, if you only knew”

Shafaqna English- “[Fasting for] a limited number of days. So whoever among you is ill or on a journey [during them] – then an equal number of other days [are to be made up]. And upon those who are able [to fast, but with hardship] – a ransom [as substitute] of feeding a poor person [each day]. And whoever volunteers good [i.e., excess] – it is better for him. But to fast is best for you, if you only knew.”

Holy Quran 2: 184

أَيَّامًا مَعْدُودَاتٍ ۚ فَمَنْ كَانَ مِنْكُمْ مَرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍ فَعِدَّةٌ مِنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ ۚ وَعَلَى الَّذِينَ يُطِيقُونَهُ فِدْيَةٌ طَعَامُ مِسْكِينٍ ۖ فَمَنْ تَطَوَّعَ خَيْرًا فَهُوَ خَيْرٌ لَهُ ۚ وَأَنْ تَصُومُوا خَيْرٌ لَكُمْ ۖ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ

القرآن الکریم، السوره البقره، الآیه 184

French:

Pendant un nombre déterminé de jours. Quiconque d’entre vous est malade ou en voyage, devra jeûner alors un nombre égal d’autres jours. Mais pour ceux qui ne pourraient le supporter (qu’avec grande difficulté), il y a une compensation: nourrir un pauvre. Et si quelqu’un fait plus de son propre gré, c’est pour lui; mais il est mieux pour vous de jeûner, si vous saviez!

Le Saint Coran 2: 184

Spanish:

Son días contados [el mes de Ramadán]. Quien esté enfermo o de viaje y no ayune, deberá reponer posteriormente los días no ayunados. Quienes puedan [pero con mucha dificultad por la vejez] y no lo hagan, deberán alimentar a un pobre [por cada día no ayunado]. Pero quien voluntariamente alimente a más de un pobre, será más beneficioso para él. Y ayunar es mejor para ustedes, si supieran.

Sagrado Corán 2: 184

