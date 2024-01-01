The Quran graph: “The month of Ramadan [is that] in which was revealed the Quran…”

Shafaqna English- “The month of Ramadan [is that] in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights [the crescent of] the month, let him fast it; and whoever is ill or on a journey – then an equal number of other days. Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship and [wants] for you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and perhaps you will be grateful.”

Holy Quran 2: 185

شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنْزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِنَ الْهُدَىٰ وَالْفُرْقَانِ ۚ فَمَنْ شَهِدَ مِنْكُمُ الشَّهْرَ فَلْيَصُمْهُ ۖ وَمَنْ كَانَ مَرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍ فَعِدَّةٌ مِنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ

يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ بِكُمُ الْيُسْرَ وَلَا يُرِيدُ بِكُمُ الْعُسْرَ وَلِتُكْمِلُوا الْعِدَّةَ وَلِتُكَبِّرُوا اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا هَدَاكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ

القرآن الکریم، السوره البقره، الآیه 185

French:

Le mois de Ramadan est celui au cours duquel le Coran a été descendu [révélé] comme guide pour les gens, et preuves claires de la bonne direction et du discernement. Donc quiconque d’entre vous est présent en ce mois, qu’il jeûne! Et quiconque est malade ou en voyage, alors qu’il jeûne un nombre égal d’autres jours. Allah veut pour vous la facilité, et Il ne veut pas la difficulté pour vous, afin que vous en complétiez le nombre et que vous proclamiez la grandeur d’Allah pour vous avoir guidés, et afin que vous soyez reconnaissants!

Le Saint Coran 2: 185

Spanish:

En el mes de Ramadán fue revelado el Corán como guía para la humanidad y evidencia de la guía y el criterio. Quien presencie la llegada de [la Luna nueva de] el mes deberá ayunar, pero quien esté enfermo o de viaje [y no ayune] deberá reponer posteriormente los días no ayunados y así completar el mes. Dios desea facilitarles las cosas y no dificultárselas; alaben y agradezcan a Dios por haberlos guiado.

Sagrado Corán 2: 185

