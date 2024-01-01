English
Guardian: Tory government not accept Islamophobia definition

Shafaqna English- Senior politicians in UK unwilling to label Lee Anderson’s comments on Sadiq Khan Islamophobic, Guardian reported.
Lee Anderson’s comments about Sadiq Khan and London being under the control of “Islamists” led to the Ashfield MP being stripped of the Conservative whip, but Rishi Sunak and other senior Tories have refused to label them Islamophobic, which has opened up a row over the term.

The closest to an official UK definition comes from the all-party parliamentary group’s (APPG) 2019 definition of the term British Muslims. It says: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a form of racism that targets expressions of being Muslim or perceived to be Muslim.” While it has been adopted by many organisations, including the Labor party, Lib Dems, and Scottish Conservatives, it has not been adopted by the Westminster government or the Conservative party in England.

It said the definition was “not widely accepted” and needed further consideration. In 2021, the government said it was “not in line with the Equality Act 2010 and has serious consequences for freedom of speech”. Islam is protected as a religion, but Muslims are not defined as a race so are not covered by the act’s anti-racial discrimination protections.

Sources: Guardian

