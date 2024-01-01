English
Saudi Arabia executes 7 men in largest execution in years

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed seven people for “terrorism” offences, state media said, the highest single-day figure since March 2022.

The Specialised Criminal Court (SCC) convicted the men on terrorism charges, accusing them of betraying “their homeland, threatening its stability and endangering its security”, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

The men’s names were listed in the SPA announcement, which is often the only information released about executions in the kingdom, but with little further detail.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com

