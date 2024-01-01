English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Australia: Major Islamic bodies in NSW-Victoria reject invitations to premiers’ iftar dinners

0

Shafaqna English- Australian National Imams Council and Islamic Council of Victoria say they will not attend Ramadhan events amid ‘frustration’ in Muslim communities over response to Gaza conflict

Two peak Muslim bodies have rejected invitations to premiers’ iftar dinners in New South Wales and Victoria, as members of the community turn against state governments over their response to the war in Gaza.

The Australian National Imams Council (Anic) and the Islamic Council of Victoria (ICV) have told Guardian Australia they will not attend the annual events, with the latter calling for Jacinta Allan’s first iftar as premier to be cancelled altogether.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos]Gaza: Preparing to welcome holy month of Ramadhan in streets

nafiseh yazdani

Israel date industry fears boycott in European market in run-up to Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Muslims in Chile to have shortest Ramadhan fasting hours

leila yazdani

Iraq: As Ramadhan approaches food prices increase

leila yazdani

Sudanese anti-war leader calls for Ramadhan truce-humanitarian aid

leila yazdani

Doha News: Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition Ahead of Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.