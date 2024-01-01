Australia: Major Islamic bodies in NSW-Victoria reject invitations to premiers’ iftar dinners

Shafaqna English- Australian National Imams Council and Islamic Council of Victoria say they will not attend Ramadhan events amid ‘frustration’ in Muslim communities over response to Gaza conflict

Two peak Muslim bodies have rejected invitations to premiers’ iftar dinners in New South Wales and Victoria, as members of the community turn against state governments over their response to the war in Gaza.

The Australian National Imams Council (Anic) and the Islamic Council of Victoria (ICV) have told Guardian Australia they will not attend the annual events, with the latter calling for Jacinta Allan’s first iftar as premier to be cancelled altogether.

Sources: Guardian

