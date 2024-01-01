UN:Palestinian women subject to war crimes

Speaking to Anadolu, Reem Alsalem described the situation on the ground in Gaza as “hell.”

“We know that 30,000 estimated Palestinians have been killed, 70% of them are women and children. It’s really unacceptable that this situation of an unfolding genocide is allowed to continue.

“We know of thousands of women that have been widowed. Two mothers are killed every hour. Countless children are orphaned, so they have become motherless and fatherless,” he further said.

“Women that are menstruating are unable to get basic things like sanitary pads in total disregard for their dignity and specific needs as females.

“Pregnant women have to conclude their pregnancy in the midst of bombardment and lack of health care. Also, women that have to deliver despite a decimated health sector with no access to anaesthesia or minimal care,” the UN official said.