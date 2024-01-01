English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN:Palestinian women subject to war crimes

0

Shafaqna English- “Palestinian women and children have been subjected to egregious crimes against humanity and war crimes. Because they are Palestinian but because they are women also,” a UN special rapporteur said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Reem Alsalem described the situation on the ground in Gaza as “hell.”

“We know that 30,000 estimated Palestinians have been killed, 70% of them are women and children. It’s really unacceptable that this situation of an unfolding genocide is allowed to continue.

“We know of thousands of women that have been widowed. Two mothers are killed every hour. Countless children are orphaned, so they have become motherless and fatherless,” he further said.

“Women that are menstruating are unable to get basic things like sanitary pads in total disregard for their dignity and specific needs as females.

“Pregnant women have to conclude their pregnancy in the midst of bombardment and lack of health care. Also, women that have to deliver despite a decimated health sector with no access to anaesthesia or minimal care,” the UN official said.

Source:TRTWORLD

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s experts express alarm over rights violations against Palestinian women-girls

nasibeh yazdani

Noon News Agency: Iraq issued stamp in support of Palestinian women

anvari

OCHA: Over 1.7 million Gazans face acute shortages of water-food-medicine-shelter

nasibeh yazdani

EU-ASEAN call for durable ceasefire in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN: More than 22,000 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip

nasibeh yazdani

UNICEF: Over million Gazan children in need of mental health support

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.