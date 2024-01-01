English
USA: San Francisco apologizes to Black residents for decades of racism

Shafaqna English-Authorities in San Francisco have formally apologised to African Americans for decades of racist laws.

The vote was unanimous with all 11 board members signed on as sponsors of the resolution.

“This historic resolution apologizes on behalf of San Francisco to the African American community and their descendants for decades of systemic and structural discrimination, targeted acts of violence, atrocities,” said supervisor Shamann Walton, “as well as committing to the rectification and redress of past policies and misdeeds.”

San Francisco joins another major US city, Boston, in issuing an apology. Nine states have formally apologized for slavery, according to the resolution.

The African American reparations advisory committee also proposed that every eligible Black adult receive a $5m lump-sum cash payment and a guaranteed income of nearly $100,000 a year to remedy San Francisco’s deep racial wealth gap.

