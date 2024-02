Shafaqna English- A man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for burning a Quran in the Russian region of Chechnya.

A court in the capital Grozny handed the sentence to 20-year-old Nikita Zhuravel, who was detained in May 2023.

He was prosecuted under a law against offending religious believers’ feelings after he burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in Volgograd, 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Grozny.

Sources: DailySabah

www.shafaqna.com