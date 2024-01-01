Pope condemns use of anti-personnel mines which continue to strike civilians

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis condemned use of landmines ‘which continue to target civilians and children.

Speaking at the Wednesday General Audience, the Pope reminded the faithful that Friday, March 1, “will mark the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, which continue to target civilians, innocent people, particularly children, many years after the end of hostilities.”

Expressing his closeness to “the many victims of these insidious devices” he said they “remind us of the dramatic cruelty of wars, and the price civilian populations are forced to bear.”

“I thank all those who offer their contributions to assist the victims and clean up the contaminated areas: their work is a concrete response to the universal call to be peacemakers, taking care of our brothers and sisters”, pope added.

Source:Vatican News

