Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi (AJ) said: “One who consumes anything from our property, it is as if he has filled his stomach with fire an every soon he would be cast into the blazing fire.”

“ وَمَنْ أكَلَ مِنْ أمْوالِنا شَيْئاً فَإنَّما يَأكُلُ فى بَطنِهِ ناراً وَ سَيَـصْلى سَعـيراً “

Kamal al-din, V.2, p.521

Source: mahdism

