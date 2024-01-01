Shafaqna top news stories (28 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (28 February 2024) February 28, 2024 | 8:14 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 28 February 2024: Questions and Answers on Fasting for Muslims in the West/ The Grand… Hadith Graph: “One who consumes anything from our property…” Pope condemns use of anti-personnel mines which continue to strike civilians [Video] How dose Shia acquire Islamic belief during the Occultation? Court in Russia sentences man to 3.5 years in prison for burning… [Photos]Gaza: Preparing to welcome holy month of Ramadhan in streets USA: San Francisco apologizes to Black residents for decades of racism UN:Palestinian women subject to war crimes Australia: Major Islamic bodies in NSW-Victoria reject invitations to premiers’ iftar dinners Saudi Arabia executes 7 men in largest execution in years Guardian: Tory government not accept Islamophobia definition AL Jazeera: China-Russia strengthen communication-coordination in Asia Pacific UN: Nearly 17 million Syrians need humanitarian aid Right of Servant over His Master: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties… Iranian Business Lawyers and Commercial Excellence