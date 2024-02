Shafaqna English- Canada is working to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by air “as soon as possible,” International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said on Thursday.

Olivia Batten, a spokeswoman of the ministry, stressed that “no airlifts would happen using Canadian military aircraft,” Toronto-based CTV news reported.

Hussen said on Wednesday that Ottawa was exploring new ways to deliver aid to the besieged Palestinian territory amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

