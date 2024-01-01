ICC awards $56 million in reparations to victims of convicted Ugandan commander

Shafaqna English- The International Criminal Court has awarded 50,000 victims of Uganda’s Lord’s Resistance Army commander more than $56 million in compensation.

Those covered by the ruling include former child soldiers and children born as a result of rapes and forced pregnancies.

The judges said that the commander, Dominic Ongwen, did not have the resources to pay the compensation and instead asked the tribunal’s Trust Fund for Victims to help cover the cost.

“Tens of thousands of individuals suffered tremendous harm due to the unimaginable atrocities committed” when rebel fighters, led by Ongwen, attacked four camps for displaced people in northern Uganda, said presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

