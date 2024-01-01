English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Human rightsOther News

ICC awards $56 million in reparations to victims of convicted Ugandan commander

0

Shafaqna English- The International Criminal Court has awarded 50,000 victims of Uganda’s Lord’s Resistance Army commander more than $56 million in compensation.

Those covered by the ruling include former child soldiers and children born as a result of rapes and forced pregnancies.

The judges said that the commander, Dominic Ongwen, did not have the resources to pay the compensation and instead asked the tribunal’s Trust Fund for Victims to help cover the cost.

“Tens of thousands of individuals suffered tremendous harm due to the unimaginable atrocities committed” when rebel fighters, led by Ongwen, attacked four camps for displaced people in northern Uganda, said presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Arab League urges ICC to complete investigation into Israeli war crimes against Palestinians

asadian

Islamic Development Bank approves $1.12 billion in development financing for projects in member countries

asadian

Uganda: Workshop on the Quran held during Ramadhan

asadian

Quranic books, artworks on display in Uganda

asadian

Palestinians call on ICC to advance war crimes probe

asadian

Ramadhan Quran contest planned in Uganda

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.