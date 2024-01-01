MEE: Egypt-UAE investment deal is rescue package for Sisi

Shafaqna English- Egypt-UAE investment deal is a rescue package for Sisi and, International intervention to save the Egypt’s regime from its crushing debt crisis will only enable its habitual avoidance of structural reforms, Middle East Eye reported.

In a surprise announcement this month, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly unveiled one of the biggest foreign direct investment deals in his country’s history: a $35bn project to develop the Ras al-Hikma peninsula west of Alexandria.

The project could eventually generate as much as $150bn in investments, Madbouly said, and the Egyptian government will retain a 35 percent stake. The timeframe for the expected returns was not specified.

Considering the dubious economic rationale for this deal, there is good reason to believe it is a rescue package for the regime, rather than a genuine investment.

