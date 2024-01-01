Pakistan’s parliament to elect new PM on March 3

Shafaqna English- Pakistan’s parliament to elect the country’s new prime minister for a five-year term on March 3, according to the schedule issued by the National Assembly secretariat.

The nomination papers for the prime minister’s election will be received on Saturday, while the polling will be held on Sunday at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

A coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Shehbaz Sharif, the former prime minister and the head of the PML-N, as its candidate for the coveted post for a second term.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

