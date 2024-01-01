Egypt sign 7 green energy agreements with international developers

English
Shafaqna English- Egypt signed seven Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on Wednesday in green hydrogen and renewable energy with seven global developers, the Egyptian State Information Service said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and a number of ministers attended the signing ceremony for the agreements at the government headquarters in the new administrative capital, it said.

“The signing of the memorandums of understanding represents a new step for The Sovereign Fund of Egypt in a series of investment partnerships with major global companies to establish projects in the field of green hydrogen in the Suez Canal Economic Zone,” noted Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said.

