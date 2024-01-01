Shafaqna top news stories (29 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (29 February 2024) February 29, 2024 | 6:55 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 29 February 2024: Is earning from professional sports Halal? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer Hadith Graph: “If our shias would be firm on their promises wholeheartedly,… [Video] The Son of Man Egypt sign 7 green energy agreements with international developers AL Jazeera: Children work as street sellers in Gaza Pakistani Girls education: The dilemma at its peak Pakistan’s parliament to elect new PM on March 3 MEE: Egypt-UAE investment deal is rescue package for Sisi ICC awards $56 million in reparations to victims of convicted Ugandan commander Book: Universal Government of the Mahdi Canada is working to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by air Iranian Criminal Lawyers and Defending Justice Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 20)