USA asks Israel to let Muslims worship at Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- The United States on Wednesday urged Israel to let Muslims to worship at the Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadhan, after a far-right minister proposed barring Palestinians from praying there.

“As it pertains to Al-Aqsa, we continue to urge Israel to facilitate access to Temple Mount for peaceful worshippers during Ramadhan consistent with past practice,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, using the Jewish term for the site, the holiest in Judaism.

Source: France 24

