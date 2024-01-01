English
Iran’s boxers in Italy for qualifying for Paris Olympics

Shafaqna English- Iran has dispatched a team of six boxers to Busto Arsizio, Italy to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games Qualification, reported by Tasnim.

Danial Shahbakhsh (57kg) , Ali Habibinejhad (63.5kg) , Moslem Maghsoudi (71kg) , Meysam Gheshlaghi (80kg) , Pouria Amiri (92kg) and Iman Ramezanpour (+92kg) are the Iranian representatives in the Games.

Juan Bautista Fontanills from Cuba will be the leader of Team Melli in the upcoming competition.

The competition is scheduled to take place in Busto Arsizio from February 29 to March 12.

