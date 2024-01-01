English
In Prague, Parham Maghsoodloo stuns Polish rival

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News agency, Iranian grandmaster Parham Maghsoodloo emerged victorious over his opponent from Poland at the 2024 Prague International Chess Festival being held in the Czech Republic’s capital city.

In the initial stage of the tournament, Maghsoodloo, rated 2715, triumphed over his Polish opponent Mateusz Bartel, rated 2660, in a decisive victory.

The Festival includes tournaments for Masters, Challengers, and Futures, endorsed by the European Chess Union, along with the Karel Janecek Open Chess Tournament, and several concurrent side events.

