AA: New F1 season starts with most races ever

Shafaqna English- As Anadolu Ajansı reported, the 2024 Formula One World Championship is set to have a record-breaking 24 races, making it the longest season since 1950.

The 2024 season, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2 and finishing in Abu Dhabi on December 8, will feature a total of 24 races.

This year, the Chinese Grand Prix will make a comeback on the racing calendar. Last year’s calendar was initially scheduled to include 24 races, but the number was decreased to 23 following the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix due to issues related to the pandemic.

Source: AA

