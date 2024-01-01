Reuters: Ronaldo banned for one match for obscene gesture during match

Shafaqna English- As a report by Reuters, Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a one-match suspension for allegedly making an inappropriate gesture after Al Nassr’s 3-2 victory against Al Shabab, as confirmed by the Saudi Football Federation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee (SAFF) on Wednesday.

After the game ended on Sunday, videos on social media showed Ronaldo holding his hand to his ear and then making a pumping motion in front of his stomach. The incident seemed to target supporters of the rival group, Al Shabab.

In the background, there were chants of “Messi” being heard, referring to Ronaldo’s longtime football rival from Argentina.

Source: Reuters

