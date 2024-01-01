Quran graph: “They are a clothing for you and you are a clothing for them”

Shafaqna English- “It has been made permissible for you the night preceding fasting to go to your wives [for sexual relations]. They are a clothing for you and you are a clothing for them. Allah knows that you used to deceive yourselves, so He accepted your repentance and forgave you. So now, have relations with them and seek that which Allah has decreed for you [i.e., offspring]. And eat and drink until the white thread of dawn becomes distinct to you from the black thread [of night]. Then complete the fast until the night [i.e., sunset]. And do not have relations with them as long as you are staying for worship in the mosques. These are the limits [set by] Allah, so do not approach them. Thus does Allah make clear His verses [i.e., ordinances] to the people that they may become righteous.”

Holy Quran 2: 187

أُحِلَّ لَكُمْ لَيْلَةَ الصِّيَامِ الرَّفَثُ إِلَىٰ نِسَائِكُمْ ۚ هُنَّ لِبَاسٌ لَكُمْ وَأَنْتُمْ لِبَاسٌ لَهُنَّ ۗ عَلِمَ اللَّهُ أَنَّكُمْ كُنْتُمْ تَخْتَانُونَ أَنْفُسَكُمْ فَتَابَ عَلَيْكُمْ وَعَفَا عَنْكُمْ ۖ فَالْآنَ بَاشِرُوهُنَّ وَابْتَغُوا مَا كَتَبَ اللَّهُ لَكُمْ ۚ وَكُلُوا وَاشْرَبُوا حَتَّىٰ يَتَبَيَّنَ لَكُمُ الْخَيْطُ الْأَبْيَضُ مِنَ الْخَيْطِ الْأَسْوَدِ مِنَ الْفَجْرِ ۖ ثُمَّ أَتِمُّوا الصِّيَامَ إِلَى اللَّيْلِ ۚ وَلَا تُبَاشِرُوهُنَّ وَأَنْتُمْ عَاكِفُونَ فِي الْمَسَاجِدِ ۗ تِلْكَ حُدُودُ اللَّهِ فَلَا تَقْرَبُوهَا ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّهُ آيَاتِهِ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَّقُونَ

القرآن الکریم، السوره البقره، الآیه 187

French:

On vous a permis, la nuit du [mois de] jeûne (As-Siyâm), d’avoir des rapports avec vos femmes; elles sont un vêtement pour vous et vous êtes un vêtement pour elles. Allah sait que vous aviez clandestinement des rapports avec vos femmes. Il vous a pardonné et vous a graciés. Cohabitez donc avec elles, maintenant, et cherchez ce qu’Allah a prescrit en votre faveur; mangez et buvez jusqu’à ce que se distingue, pour vous, le fil blanc de l’aube du fil noir de la nuit. Puis accomplissez le jeûne jusqu’à [la tombée de] la nuit. Mais ne cohabitez pas avec elles pendant que vous êtes en retraite rituelle dans les mosquées. Voilà les lois d’Allah: ne vous en approchez donc pas [pour les transgresser]. C’est ainsi qu’Allah expose aux hommes Ses enseignements, afin qu’ils deviennent pieux.

Le Saint Coran 2: 187

Spanish:

Durante las noches del mes de ayuno les es lícito mantener relaciones [maritales] con sus mujeres. Ellas son su vestimenta, y ustedes la vestimenta de ellas. Dios sabe que se engañaban a sí mismos, por eso los perdonó y les hizo esta concesión. Ahora pueden mantener relaciones con ellas y aprovechar lo que Dios les ha prescrito. Coman y beban hasta que se distinga el hilo blanco [la luz del alba] del hilo negro [la oscuridad de la noche], y luego completen el ayuno hasta la noche, y no mantengan relaciones con ellas si están haciendo el retiro espiritual en las mezquitas. Éstos son los límites de Dios, no los transgredan. Así aclara Dios Sus signos a la gente para que alcancen la piedad.

Sagrado Corán 2: 187

