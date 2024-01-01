The Quran graph: “And give good tidings to the believers”

Shafaqna English- “[Such believers are] the repentant, the worshippers, the praisers [of Allah], the travelers [for His cause], those who bow and prostrate [in prayer], those who enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong, and those who observe the limits [set by] Allah. And give good tidings to the believers.

Holy Quran 9: 112

التَّائِبُونَ الْعَابِدُونَ الْحَامِدُونَ السَّائِحُونَ الرَّاكِعُونَ السَّاجِدُونَ الْآمِرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَالنَّاهُونَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَالْحَافِظُونَ لِحُدُودِ اللَّهِ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ

القرآن الکریم، السوره التوبه، الآیه 112

French:

Ils sont ceux qui se repentent, qui adorent, qui louent, qui parcourent la terre (ou qui jeûnent), qui s’inclinent, qui se prosternent, qui commandent le convenable et interdisent le blâmable et qui observent les lois d’Allah… et fais bonne annonce aux croyants.

Le Saint Coran 9: 112

Spanish:

[El triunfo es de quienes] se arrepienten [ante Dios], Lo adoran, Lo alaban, ayunan, se inclinan y se prosternan [en las oraciones], ordenan el bien y prohíben el mal, y respetan los preceptos [de Dios]. ¡Albricia a los creyentes!

Sagrado Corán 9: 112

