English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2MultilingualOther NewsQuran & EtratShia Graph

The Quran graph: “And give good tidings to the believers”

0

Shafaqna English- “[Such believers are] the repentant, the worshippers, the praisers [of Allah], the travelers [for His cause], those who bow and prostrate [in prayer], those who enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong, and those who observe the limits [set by] Allah. And give good tidings to the believers.

Holy Quran 9: 112

التَّائِبُونَ الْعَابِدُونَ الْحَامِدُونَ السَّائِحُونَ الرَّاكِعُونَ السَّاجِدُونَ الْآمِرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَالنَّاهُونَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَالْحَافِظُونَ لِحُدُودِ اللَّهِ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ
القرآن الکریم، السوره التوبه، الآیه 112

 

French:

Ils sont ceux qui se repentent, qui adorent, qui louent, qui parcourent la terre (ou qui jeûnent), qui s’inclinent, qui se prosternent, qui commandent le convenable et interdisent le blâmable et qui observent les lois d’Allah… et fais bonne annonce aux croyants.

Le Saint Coran 9: 112

Spanish:

[El triunfo es de quienes] se arrepienten [ante Dios], Lo adoran, Lo alaban, ayunan, se inclinan y se prosternan [en las oraciones], ordenan el bien y prohíben el mal, y respetan los preceptos [de Dios]. ¡Albricia a los creyentes!

Sagrado Corán 9: 112

Shia Graph

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Islamic Laws on fasting: If a fasting person intentionally attributes a lie to Allah (SWT); is it obligatory on this person to give Kaffarah?

asadian

[Video] Commentary of the Holy Quran 3:134

parniani

Islamic Laws on fasting: How to make 60 days of Kaffarah for one day of lapsed fast in Ramadhan

asadian

The Quran graph: “And We send down of the Quran that is healing and mercy for the believers”

parniani

Islamic Laws on fasting: Recompense of a fast

asadian

Islamic Laws on fasting: Times for Qadha fasting and Kaffarah

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.